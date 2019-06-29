Second Lady Karen Pence addresses military families at Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Second Lady Karen Pence spoke to military families at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Circle on Friday.
During her speech, Pence commended military spouses for the sacrifices they make in the name of national security.
The second lady also advocated the Blue Star Museums program.
The program offers free museum admission to active duty military personnel and their families.
“This annual summer program is a fantastic way for military families to spend time together and make those memories,” Pence said. “They deserve this precious time as families.”
More than 2,000 museums across the country are participating in the program.
On Saturday, Pence will speak at the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
