Pleasant beach days ahead

High surf advisory is up for south shores. Wave watch models are tracking a new long-period SSW swell arriving over the weekend. It is expected to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands, with the peak of the swell expected around Sunday. Advisory level surf is likely late this weekend into Monday. Several smaller reinforcements arriving from the south Pacific will continue to support small to moderate surf along south facing shores through next week. Otherwise, the only other surf source will be a modest increase in short-period wind waves on east facing shores the next couple of days.