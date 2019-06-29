Olelo donates much-needed camera equipment to Hawaii schools

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nineteen local public schools will now have access to professional camera equipment thanks to Olelo Community Media.
The media company will give away about three dozen professional video cameras and tripods and seven remote-control units to the public schools this weekend.
The first 10 schools received their equipment Friday morning. The retail value of all the equipment is about $240,000.
“It’ll give these kids an opportunity to have access to equipment they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Garrett Mueller, director of media services.
“I’m very happy that we’ve been able to help the schools that are here today and hope that they make great use of the equipment given to them.”
Adrianne Vincent, the tech coordinator at Mokapu Elementary, said the school is grateful for the new cameras and that they will use them to film different school events.
“It’s hard to get the funding for different programs and extracurriculars,” Vincent said.
“Those things that are extra for the kids that extend them and open up to new experiences, it’s really a cool thing for them.”
