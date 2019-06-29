More than a hundred attend sunset paddle-out to honor those lost in skydive plane crash

HALEIWA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was exactly a week ago when eleven people lost their lives in a plane crash at Dillingham Air Field. On Friday evening, more than a hundred people gathered to remember those whose lives were lost in the tragedy.
They slowly converged on the beach. Many of them were part of the skydiving community, but many others were not. Some were family members or friends of those who lost their lives, and others, total strangers.
Flowers and lei were first placed near pictures of the victims.
“I just want to take a moment to thank everyone for coming out to remember the lives of Jerome, James, Larry, Daniel, Jordan, Josh, Ashley, Brian, Nicholas, Casey and Mike,” organizer Kenny Hall told the gathering.
Jordan Tehero, 23, was the youngest of the eleven victims. His family all came from Kauai to take part.
“As soon as we found out from my son’s instructor that this was going to be happening, we wanted to be a part of this for sure,” said Tehero’s father, Garret Tehero.
Gaynor Drablos, the mother of victim Joshua Drablos, a sailor assigned to the U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, also attended.
“We’re broken and we’re trying to wrap our heads around it, and trying to come to grips with what happened, and I don’t think we ever will. We’ll never know why. We’ll never know," Drablos told the gathering.
“You know, we got to speak to a couple of the parents and our heart breaks for every one of them,” said Colleen Tehero, Jordan’s mother.
“The community was amazing,” said another organizer, Lindsay Wheeler. “Everybody stepped up. Everybody helped out. Everybody donated their time, their helicopter, their flowers.”
When the time came to paddle out, dozens went out on their boards or in kayaks. They formed a circle off shore, and stayed there for more than half an hour, staying to look at the setting sun. It was the view that those aboard the plane were going to see when the crash happened.
Looking at all of those who attended, the families know their loved ones touched so many lives.
“Just thank you for the love and the prayers and the support," said Gaynor Drablos. “Also, being our new family. Not in the way to be family, but you all are our new family. So thank you."
