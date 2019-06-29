HPU welcomes new location in downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fresh sign marks a new home for Hawaii Pacific University as the school continues to try to centralize its campus.
Workers installed the lettering at Waterfront Plaza in Downtown Honolulu Friday.
The changes come at a time when HPU is trying to attract new students from Hawaii and the mainland. School officials said it is about convenience and bringing together various faculty and colleges that have been separated at different locations.
The state’s largest private university has been slowly relocating three of its colleges, one of which includes the College of Health and Society, coming from Hawaii Loa campus. Its library and student services center will also be moving to the old Restaurant Row.
The new locations will be ready for students in August.
