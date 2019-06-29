Dozens of schools and even a food truck are feeding Hawaii kids for free this summer

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Summer can be the “hungriest time of the year” for low-income kids in the islands, advocates say.
But a federally-funded program is trying to change that.
It’s called the Seamless Summer Option, and it provides free breakfast and lunch to students. This year, a record 71 schools across the islands are participating.
And for the first time this summer, a food truck is delivering fresh meals to students across the Leeward Coast who don’t have reliable access to transportation.
Volunteers from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center partnered with the Hawaii Department of Education to run the ‘Aina Pono food delivery truck.
The truck makes five stops in low-income areas during the weekdays, serving about 600 meals a day.
They try to reach children who live at shelters or who don’t have the transportation to get to schools or community centers, where free meals are being served.
“Summer is the hungriest time of year for a lot of these kids,” said Alicia Higa, director of Health Promotions at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. “If you don’t have a school bus to take you to school, you don’t have the access.”
She said by the time the ‘Aina Pono food delivery truck pulls up to one of its daily stops, there are already about 50 to 60 students and parents lined up.
On a recent day, she said, a minivan filled with a mom and 11 kids pulled up to the food truck. She said there weren’t enough seatbelts for all of them, and a few sat on the floor.
Higa said the mother was incredibly grateful for the assistance.
“It’s eye-opening because you don’t realize how hungry our community actually is,” Higa said. “Everyone is so thankful for the service provided. The outpouring of support has been amazing.”
Besides providing hot meals from the truck Monday through Friday, volunteers also hand out five-pound food bags every other day for children to take home for dinner.
Items in the bag are easy to prepare and designed specifically for children to make if adults aren’t home. All cans have a flip-top lid so can openers aren’t needed.
About 160 of the bags are distributed every other day.
“Our socioeconomic status is that almost every single kid on our coast is eligible for free and reduced lunch at public schools," she said, adding that the Waianae Coast also has the highest number of food stamp recipients in the state.
“If it comes down to paying rent or feeding your kids, what do you do?”
According to the annual KIDS COUNT! report, 26% of Hawaii kids have parents who lack secure employment. The 2019 study ranked Hawaii in the bottom third of states at 34th in the nation when it comes to the economic well-being of children.
For a school to participate in the Seamless Summer Option, at least 50% of its students must qualify for free or reduced priced lunch.
But the program allows schools to offer free summer meals to all kids in a community, and not just those who would qualify for free or reduced price lunch.
A typical lunch served to the children will include a protein, fruit, vegetables, juice and milk. Each meal averages between 650 to 900 calories, according to Albert Scales, school food program administrator.
At Kauluwela Elementary School, about 136 children show up every day for a free summer lunch. Behind the scenes, staff members are busy assembling fresh trays in the kitchen.
“It’s good to keep the kids occupied instead of just staying home and watching TV,” said Filo Nikolao, a baker at McKinley High School who helps deliver the fresh food every day. “We keep their mind occupied, they get to make friends and they get a good meal before they go home.”
Among the crowd of children, second-grader Jayann Lucio eats her lunch of rice and chicken. She said coming out and sharing a meal with friends, even during the summer, is fun.
When she’s done, her mom comes to pick her up for the 10-minute bus ride home.
Jeify Antonio said she appreciates that her daughter can be taken care of and fed before she heads to work at Ala Moana Center.
In summer 2018, the Seamless Summer program served 56,154 breakfasts and 125,151 lunches.
Each meal cost $2.68 to put together. With more schools participating this year, as well as the food truck expansion, Department of Education officials hope they can continue that momentum by serving more areas that still have an unmet demand.
“It’s really about partnering with the community and being able to have that connection,” Scales said. “Coming together to feed the community is the real success of the program.”
