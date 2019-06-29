DOH: Hawaii-grown papaya not linked to mainland’s salmonella outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multistate outbreak of salmonella has been potentially linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico.
But there is no reason to avoid Hawaii-grown papayas, according to the Hawaii Department of Health and the Hawaii Department of Agriculture.
“The FDA has informed me that their investigations are centered on papayas imported from Mexico,” said Phyllis Shimabukuro-Geiser, Hawaii Board of Agriculture chairperson.
“Our state’s papaya-loving community should be reassured that the fruit grown in Hawaii has not been linked to the outbreak which is mainly occurring in the northeastern U.S.”
While Lori Nagatoshi, Food & Drug branch chief of the Department of Health, agrees that Hawaii-grown papaya aren’t a problem, she reminds consumers of healthy produce practices no matter where they come from.
“All locally-grown papaya is considered safe to eat,” Nagatoshi said. “The best way to reduce the risk of illness from fresh produce is to wash it thoroughly under running water or cook it.”
