Deputy sheriff’s shooting of homeless man reclassified as second-degree murder

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The shooting of a homeless man by a deputy sheriff has been reclassified as second-degree murder, according to Honolulu police.
Delmar Espejo was shot at the state Capitol building in February.
The case has been referred to the city Prosecutor’s office to determine if the unidentified sheriff should be charged.
The state Department of Public Safety said the shooting happened in self-defense during a struggle. But the autopsy showed the bullet entered his upper back from close range.
The deputy sheriff remains on restricted duty.
