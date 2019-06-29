Community rallies to support local volleyball team hit by thieves in Fla.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Less than a day after their gear was stolen, several Maui volleyball teams were aided by some generous donations.
The teams were able to compete in the AAU Junior National Championships in Florida thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.
Thieves broke into team vans on two separate occasions, stealing everything from backpacks to kneepads.
They were almost forced to forfeit until a coach set up a GoFundMe page. And the community stepped up, hitting the goal within a few hours.
“Our heart goes out to Maui. Talk about stepping up. In less than a day, the goFundMe page raised $3000. When you see the outpouring like that, it makes you remember why we’re lucky we live Hawaii,” Club Director Al Paschoal said.
The teams may not have won the tournament, but they say it makes them feel proud to know their community is still 100 percent behind them.
