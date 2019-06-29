Boats sold in auction by the state doesn’t include the famed Navatek II

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state auctioned off five impounded boats Friday. One of those up on the auction block was the massive Navatek II.
The large vessel was impounded after time and poor maintenance took its toll on the once-famous Hollywood boat. The 85-foot-long catamaran was once featured in Jurassic Park.
At one point, the boat sat on the side of the boat harbor at the entrance to Waikiki, serving as an eyesore to residents and visitors. It remains next to the Ala Wai Bridge.
Despite the boat’s Hollywood history, no bids were made for the Navatek II.
DLNR says it’s now making arrangements to get rid of it in the next few weeks.
Four other vessels did sell however. It included a 22-footer that floated to Hawaii after the Japan tsunami. It went to $1,600.
A 60-foot-long French trimaran sold for $8,500.
And Both the Ki’ihele sailboat and the Malama Kai fishing boat each went for $5,000.
