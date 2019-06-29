Big Island man breaks 2 North American freediving records

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kona man shattered a pair of North American freediving records earlier this month during a contest in the Philippines.
Now, he’s back on the Big Island training to compete in the freediving World Championships.
That competition’s a little over a month away. He’ll travel to Honduras to face off against dozens of the world’s best freedivers.
Until then, he’s practicing up to five days a week at Honaunau Bay.
The 31-year-old says in many ways freediving feels like flying.
“People think the sport is sort of like an adrenaline rush or like an extreme sport, it’s quite the opposite,” said Koval. “It’s very relaxing and you almost have to be in a meditative state. Past a certain depth, I don’t even have to kick anymore. I could just start sinking.”
His passion for for the sport started when he was 12 after his dad bought him a pole spear for Christmas.
“I started going out spearfishing. That’s really where I started to learn what free diving was,” said Koval.
Today, he travels the world competing in places like the Bahamas, Turkey and the Philippines.
In mid-June, he set two North American freediving records.
During a constant weight ballast dive -- he reached a depth of 344 feet. That’s well over the length of a football field.
The following day he broke another record on a free immersion dive ― hitting a depth of 331 feet.
He said, “For free immersion you can’t use fins. You just use your arms.”
Each dive takes between three and three and a half minutes.
“My lungs are compressing to 11 to 12 times smaller than when I’m on land,” said Koval. “So I have to be super flexible and relaxed. It’s all just holding your breath.”
At the World Championships, Koval will compete in three of the four different categories.
He’ll have plenty of company too. He’s one of six freedivers ― men and women ― who’ll be there from Hawaii.
