All-female crew to dock historic boat in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic boat with an all-female crew will soon dock in Honolulu to raise awareness for girls' education.
The Maiden first made waves nearly 30 years ago when it sailed in the 1989 Whitbread Round the World race with an all-female crew.
Since then, the boat has been restored and is now on another worldwide tour, again with a crew of only women.
The Maiden is expected to dock at the Hawaii Yacht Club on Monday. It will stay in port before setting sail for Vancouver on July 11.
A documentary about the boat’s history will open in Hawaii on July 12.
