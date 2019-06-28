Wie to take rest of 2019 off from LPGA Tour

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Michelle Wie is taking another extended layoff from professional golf.
The former Punahou graduate said on social media Friday morning that she is taking the 2019 season of the LPGA Tour off to allow her right wrist to heal properly before returning to competition.
The 29-year-old originally withdrew from the HSBC Women’s World Championship this past February and missed the cut in three LPGA Tour events, including the 2019 LOTTE Championships and Women’s PGA Championship.
“After doing everything I could to play this year, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off from competitive golf,” Wie posted on Instagram. “My team and I believe that this will give me the best chance to finally get healthy. I can’t thank you all enough for all the love and support. Means the world to me.”
