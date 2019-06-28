Water main break triggers appointment cancellations at VA clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water main break forced the VA Spark Matsunaga Ambulatory Clinic to cancel patient appointments Thursday.
It’s unclear when service will be resumed.
The Tripler Army Medical Center emergency room remains open.
The VA said it has enacted the “pharmacy disaster relief plan” during the water outage. Under the plan, veterans who need an emergency supply of medication can go to any retail pharmacy with their prescriptions for their medications, the VA said. Controlled substances are not included.
For more information on the outage and the latest updates, click here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.