WATCH LIVE: 10 more Democratic presidential candidates to take debate stage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democrats’ second presidential debate in two nights features 10 candidates, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Ten candidates will take the stage in a confrontation sure to underscore differences ― and similarities.
The first debate happened Wednesday night, and included Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
Gabbard only spoke for about seven and a half minutes total during the event, but her responses were enough to gain her some impressive traction online.
Google Trends said she was the most Googled candidate nationally after the debate.
