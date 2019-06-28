WATCH: HNN documentary explores the life and legacy of Beth Chapman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In this HNN digital documentary we take a look back at the life and legacy of Beth Chapman.
She was one half of the world-famous bounty hunting duo that gained fame as the stars of a reality television series.
Beth died early Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer.
Chapman called her cancer fight the “ultimate test of faith” when she spoke during a service at a Florida church in May. “God doesn’t do things for no apparent reason,” she said. “There are reasons, and it’s up to you to figure out what your lesson is in the circumstance that you’re going through.
To her family, Chapman was known as a dedicated wife and mother. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 12 children, 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
