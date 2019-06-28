Jury has reached verdict in Kealoha ‘mailbox trial’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Just a day after deliberations began, the jury in the Kealoha “mailbox trial” has reached a verdict.
Prosecutors, the defense team and co-defendants are gathering at the Honolulu federal courthouse to hear the jury’s decision.
The trial got underway in late May.
The case revolved around the reported theft in 2013 of the Kealohas’ mailbox at their former Kahala home. The Kealohas pointed the finger for the federal crime at a relative.
Prosecutors said Katherine Kealoha sought to frame her uncle, Gerard Puana, with the theft in a bid to discredit him amid a family dispute over money she’s alleged to have taken from them.
At the time of the alleged conspiracy, Kealoha was a high-ranking deputy city prosecutor and Louis Kealoha headed up the Honolulu Police Department.
The three former or current officers in the case were part of a secretive police unit.
In closing statements, prosecutors said the so-called “mailbox trial” was never really about a mailbox but about why the five co-defendants would try to frame Gerard Puana with its theft.
They argued that the facts of the case showed how the Kealohas used their positions to exact retribution against their enemies, and how the three officers participated in the conspiracy.
“The motives in this case are greed, to maintain prestige and power. The chief of police and a prosecutor," said Prosecutor Joseph Orabona, in closing arguments.
Defense attorneys, meanwhile, argued that the government’s case was based on supposition and circumstantial evidence.
Rustam Barbee, who represents ex-Police Chief Louis Kealoha, sought to convince jurors in his closing arguments that the government hadn’t proven the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt,
“This theory about a frame job has no evidence," he said. "It’s a far-fetched conspiracy theory that’s very strange, bizarre, complicated, doesn’t make any sense.”
In all, 70 people took the stand in the Kealoha “mailbox trial.” The breakdown: 58 for the government, 12 for the defense, with three testifying more than once.
