Tagovailoa to miss Manning Passing Academy due to hamstring injury

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tua Tagovailoa will not attend this weekend’ Manning Passing Academy due to a hamstring injury.
The Alabama quarterback is not participating in the camp as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his hamstring.
The former Saint Louis star and 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up was one of nine quarterbacks from the SEC that were supposed to attend the clinic as a counselor.
Despite a phenomenal sophomore season for the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa has dealt with various injuries incluyding a high ankle sprain during the SEC Championship game - a 35-28 victory over Georgia.
Alabama will open the 2019 season on August 31st against Duke in Tuscaloosa.
