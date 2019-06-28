Sunrise Open House: Honolulu apartments below $450K

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re looking at two-bedroom apartments in Honolulu for less than $450,000.
Let’s start with this two-bedroom, one-bath unit that’s close to the H-1. You’re just minutes from downtown and Chinatown.
This unit is totally renovated with all new appliances and fixtures.
The $592 monthly maintenance fee includes electricity, gas and more.
Yours for $335,000.
This unit in the Ala Wai Cove has spectacular views of Diamond Head.
The kitchen features an open design and center island with hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops.
The secured pet-friendly building near Iolani School comes with one covered parking stall.
Listed at $399,000 with a $668 maintenance fee.
And this 900-square-foot unit is in the desirable Queen Tower of the Queen Emma Gardens.
Just take a look at the beautifully upgraded kitchen with its sub-zero fridge and Bosch oven.
The property itself features an 8-acre garden, two swimming pools, children’s playground, koi ponds and more.
On the market for $449,000.
Don’t forget the $1,000 maintenance fee.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
