Second Lady Karen Pence returns to Honolulu to speak at events

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Second Lady Karen Pence will be in Honolulu to deliver remarks at events this weekend.
On Saturday morning, Pence will speak to military families at Pearl Harbor, addressing employment challenges spouses may face and offering some solutions.
Later in the afternoon, Pence will give a speech at a luncheon for the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Waikiki.
The mayors conference has twice before been held in Honolulu ― in 1963 and again in 1967.
This isn’t Pence’s first time to the islands since becoming second lady. In September 2017, she was the keynote speaker at the Joint Military Spouses Conference. Then, more recently, she and her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, made a quick stop on Oahu in November 2018 after summits in Singapore and Papua New Guinea.
