Rain persists over Kauai while the rest of the state drys out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system west of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions across Kauai through Friday. Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas. The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east. Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will return from Saturday through Wednesday.
Surf along all shores will remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through Friday. The forerunners from a new long-period south-southwest swell are expected to arrive late Friday night. HSA will be required for south facing shores of all islands starting Saturday night, and continuing into Monday. Additional smaller reinforcement swells arriving from the South Pacific will continue to maintain small to moderate surf along south facing shores from Tuesday into the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.