Rain persists over Kauai while the rest of the state drys out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A low pressure system west of the Hawaiian Islands will continue to produce unsettled weather conditions across Kauai through Friday. Elsewhere east to southeast winds will produce some showers focused mainly over windward mountain areas. The low will slowly drift westward away from the islands over the weekend with drier air moving into the islands from the east. Lower humidity with more normal trade wind weather will return from Saturday through Wednesday.