Here’s why prosecutors want Katherine Kealoha behind bars as she awaits sentencing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a strongly-worded brief Thursday, the government argued newly-convicted felon Katherine Kealoha should be placed in custody immediately as she awaits sentencing this fall.
A hearing on the matter is set for 10 a.m. Friday.
“For over a decade, Katherine Kealoha has repeatedly flaunted the law, leaving countless victims in her wake," the government wrote, in a brief to the court.
“She cannot now — as she must — establish by ‘clear and convincing’ evidence that she is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community.”
Prosecutors also said that Kealoha already has a history of tampering with witnesses, is facing additional serious charges in two upcoming federal trials and is a serious flight risk.
“Katherine Kealoha carries the heavy burden of establishing by clear and convincing evidence that she should not be detained," prosecutors wrote, in the brief.
"Given the serious crimes she committed in this matter and her lengthy history of obstructing justice, the court should order her detention,” the government wrote.
Kealoha, along with her husband and two police officers, were found guilty Thursday of a conspiracy to frame her uncle with a crime in a bid to discredit him amid a family dispute over money she stole.
Despite the multiple convictions, the government only moved to remand Katherine Kealoha, pointing to her role in the conspiracy, the scope of her crimes, and her “lengthy history of obstructing justice.”
Kealoha left the courtroom after the verdict Thursday without making any public statements.
This story will be updated.
