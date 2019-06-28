Community reacts to guilty verdicts in massive Honolulu public corruption trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six years after ex-Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Honolulu deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha claimed their mailbox was stolen from their old Kahala home, a federal defense attorney says it’s now clear his client was framed.
The power couple and two Honolulu police officers were found guilty on Thursday for conspiracy and other counts in one of Hawaii’s most closely-watched public corruption trial.
"I have believed in this ever since I met Mr. Puana and looked at the evidence since 2013," said Alexander Silvert.
Silvert represents Katherine Kealoha’s uncle Gerard Puana and his 99-year-old mother Florence.
Gerard Puana was framed by the couple for stealing their mailbox in order to silence him after he realized they were stealing money from him and his elderly mother.
“It’s very nice after six years almost that this verdict comes back and the Puanas are vindicated and all the hard work we put into this has come to fruition,” Silvert said.
It’s not just the Puanas who are breathing a sigh of relief.
Another victim in all of this is former Executive Director of the City Ethics Commission Chuck Totto.
“I’m going to tell you something and I hope the public will take this correctly, but I have to say this case and the way I was treated at the Ethics Commission provided me with never-ending depression,” Totto said.
Totto was the first to launch an investigation into the Kealohas after he was told by insiders that they were misusing city resources.
"Credit to the people mostly at HPD of varying ranks, varying people who contacted our office to find out, well this is going, is that OK,” said Totto. “The people in the department were the first ones to really realize there might be something wrong here. Credit them because it is not easy."
In turn, the power couple filed seven complaints and a civil lawsuit against Totto.
Eventually, Totto resigned under pressure.
The civil suit against him was dismissed last year.
Totto says he feels vindicated as well.
"I'm glad that in a sense we were right, that justice is running its course. But this is a horrible thing for the city of Honolulu to go through," he said.
