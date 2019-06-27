‘You will be missed’: Celebrities take to Twitter to mourn, remember Beth Chapman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans and celebrity friends alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of bounty hunting reality star Beth Chapman.
Retired professional basketball player Stanley Roberts shared an old photo of the two on the social media network, offering his condolences to Chapman’s family.
“RIP #BethChapman you will be missed," he wrote.
Rita Cosby, a special correspondent for CBS’s Inside Edition, also shared her condolences.
“No words to describe this huge loss of my heroic and dear friend #BethChapman," she wrote. "Prayers needed for @DogBountyHunter and all of us who loved Beth so very much and her indomitable spirit.”
John Luke of the A&E show Storage Wars calls Chapman a "great lady."
“#Godbless May She #RIP,” he wrote.
Friends also posted photos of sweet memories shared with Chapman.
Shannon Lee Tweed Simmons, wife of KISS bassist Gene Simmons, shared a collage on Instagram with the message: “We had fun, didn’t we? I’ll miss you. RIP @mrsdog4real Alice Chapman ❤️❤️."
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said Chapman was a “a good lady and a great American,” while singer Wynonna Judd said she’ll “always be grateful” for her connection with the reality TV star.
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White posted photos of her lunch with Chapman in Hawaii, while Perez Hilton shared screenshots of personal messages between the two that showed “what a kind, empathetic woman" she was.
Actor Israel Washington also took to Twitter to post a photo of Chapman, while Scott Baio sent his love.
“Supernanny” Jo Frost sent her support to Chapman’s family as well, writing, “Sending you and your family strength and sympathy, my deepest condolences.”
