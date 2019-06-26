Wet weather remains for Kauai, with gradual improvement elsewhere

A wet and unstable air mass is still persisting over Kauai County, thanks to an unseasonably strong and large area of low pressure parked northwest of the state, and a flash flood watch has been extended for Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m. Thursday. Scattered showers are expected for the rest of the island chain. Most of the showers are expected for windward areas, but the light southeast winds could result in spotty afternoon showers for leeward and interior sections.