Ursua wants to ’help get the doors open’ for local players to reach the NFL

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - John Ursua’s road to the NFL is an unfamiliar one.
From a two-year church mission to starring as a receiver for the University of Hawaii before ultimately being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Ursua wouldn’t have it any other way.
Back in Hawaii preparing for his first NFL training camp, Ursua wants other local boys to see that it doesn’t matter where you play in college as long as you have the talent for the next level.
“Like you said, it’s been an honor because it opens the door and that idea to the guys here at UH that anything’s possible,” he said. “It’s no different. No matter where you come from, where you play, if you can ball they’re gonna find you.”
Ursua and former Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai were the only Warriors selected in this past NFL Draft. While Ursua now plays in Seattle and Tavai plays in Detroit for the Lions, the two have made their way back to the islands ahead of the preseason and still keep in touch.
“Me and Jahlani been talking everyday. We just got through a workout yesterday. Just being here and seeing him since he’s been drafted has been so fun,” Ursua said. “Me and Jahlani have talked many days about (players coming from Hawaii) and we’re just trying to help get the doors open and get people opportunities to make it to their dream.”
