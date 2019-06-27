Ursua ‘living a dream’ as he prepares for first NFL training camp

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the 2019 NFL season slowly approaching, a lot of players are returning to their home states to prepare for summer training camps. Former Rainbow Warrior standout John Ursua is back in the islands preparing to make an NFL roster.
“It’s just living a dream everyday,” Ursua said. “Honestly, everyday I wake up and iIve got to remind myself that i really made it but it’s just the beginning.”
Ursua was the third wide receiver drafted by the Seattle Seahawks. The Hawks have a history of giving smaller receivers a shot to shine, with the likes of Percy Harvin and Doug Baldwin making an impact in Seattle, something Ursua is hoping to continue in the Pacific Northwest.
“It's cool to see how they get us little guys involved,” Ursua said. “How they get us open and it's just been fun to be a part of that.”
Ursua took reps with both the first and second teams, getting accustomed to his newest signal caller, Russell Wilson.
“Just seeing his leadership and how he just takes over his offense and it’s just been so cool to take reps with him.” the former 'Bow said.
The 2018 All-Mountain West first team selection is embracing life in the NFL, saying he needs to get used to wearing Seattle blue instead of green and white.
“I'm getting accustomed to the color change too,” Ursua said. “But everyday you just got to learn and grow and you got to be humble. I've never been there before, although it's still just football you have to learn to be a pro, you gotta learn to adapt and get yourself situated and make sure you're going to be at your best every single day.”
At the end of the day, Ursua is thankful for the opportunity to compete for a roster spot in seattle.
“It's been unreal,” Ursua said. “It's just been such a blessing to land in such a great place and such a great organization and it’s just been fun going through rookie mini camp, OTAs and so it's just real fun to get accustomed to that life.”
John Ursua returns to Seattle July 17 and the Seahawks begin training camp on July 25.
