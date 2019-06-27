Special preschool program offers ‘strong foundation’ to homeless kids

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Leeward Oahu program that offers preschool and other services to homeless families and kids held a very special graduation Thursday.
About 60 kids who attend Ka Paalana’s preschool were honored as they plan to move to other preschools and kindergarten.
Ka Paalana, a program under the Partners in Development Foundation, provide education and other services to homeless and at-risk families and their children.
Terry Nakamura, program manager, said the program not only helps build an educational foundation, but looks to help kids develop socially as they go into kindergarten.
“It starts with them feeling valued, and loved,” Nakamura said. “We just try to build a strong foundation on just how important they are.”
Ka Paalana also offers parenting classes and offers families a stronger support system.
Nati Pefua’s preschooler was among Thursday’s graduates.
She said the family was on the streets for 10 months before they could get into emergency housing.
Ka Paalana, she said, helped her and her child immensely.
“It’s important to everybody,” Pefua said. “It’s free, they treat everybody the same, they love your keikis the same. They don’t look at you different. I am very thankful and blessed to everybody in the program.”
