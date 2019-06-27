Police: Speed a factor in fatal crash in Hamakua

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman died early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in the Hamakua district, Big Island police said.
Police said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was riding in the back seat of a 2002 Chevy Malibu before the crash just after midnight.
Officials said the five people in the car all worked at the same place in Waimea and were heading home after finishing their shifts for the night.
According to officials, the 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle was speeding in the Hilo-bound direction near the Boy Scout Camp before she overtook another vehicle, lost control and overturned off the highway.
Police said the victim and another female were both ejected from the rear seat. Neither had been wearing a seat belt.
The other female in the back seat was listed in critical condition and has since been medevaced to Oahu.
The three other people in the car were also injured and transported to the hospital, but it’s not clear what their current conditions are.
Highway 19 was closed for four hours during the investigation.
Police have launched a negligent homicide investigation and multiple negligent injury cases.
Investigators believe speed is a factor, but they do not suspect alcohol or drugs are involved.
This is the 13th traffic death of the year for the Big Island compared to 15 at the same time last year.
