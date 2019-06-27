Pedestrian critically injured in Kaneohe crash

Pedestrian critically injured in Kaneohe crash
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | June 27, 2019 at 1:45 PM HST - Updated June 27 at 2:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Thursday after she was struck while trying to cross a Kaneohe thoroughfare.

Authorities said the incident happened on Kahuhipa Street near the intersection with Alaloa Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman was in a crosswalk.

Police traffic investigators responded to the crash, which happened just after noon.

Paramedics said the woman was treated and taken to a trauma center.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.