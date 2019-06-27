Pedestrian critically injured in Kaneohe crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 53-year-old pedestrian was critically injured Thursday after she was struck while trying to cross a Kaneohe thoroughfare.
Authorities said the incident happened on Kahuhipa Street near the intersection with Alaloa Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if the woman was in a crosswalk.
Police traffic investigators responded to the crash, which happened just after noon.
Paramedics said the woman was treated and taken to a trauma center.
This story will be updated.
