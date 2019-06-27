Hundreds of mayors to converge on Waikiki for annual conference

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of mayors and their delegates from across the country will converge on Honolulu starting Friday for the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual conference.
Among the key talking points at the summit: Climate change, community development and homelessness. Former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy will address attendees Saturday.
The mayors conference has twice before been held in Honolulu ― in 1963 and again in 1967.
It was in 1963 that Caroline Kennedy’s father, President John F. Kennedy, addressed nations’ mayors in a bid to drum up support for civil rights legislation.
The president spoke to the mayors on June 9 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village ― and that’s where this year’s conference will be.
In that speech, he urged mayors to return to their communities and “set an example ... to which the timid can rally and which those clinging to the past cannot ignore.”
He continued: “I ask you to join with me, here and now, in recognizing the rights of all Americans ― in guiding along constructive channels the attainment of peaceful revolution.”
Five months later, Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.
