Hours temporarily changed for Kailua-bound contraflow on Pali Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pali Highway afternoon contraflow will be open Wednesday, but the lanes will be opened later than normal.
The state Transportation Department said the contraflow will be available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Typically, the contraflow opens at 3 p.m.
Heavy rains overnight and into Wednesday morning forced the state to cancel Wednesday’s morning contraflow on the Pali Highway.
The later start to the afternoon contraflow was needed to finish stabilizing a slope that failed.
The contraflow hours are expected to return to normal Thursday.
