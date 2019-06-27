Holy Nativity School headmaster fired after apparent power struggle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The headmaster at Holy Nativity School in Aina Haina has been fired after an apparent power struggle.
School headmaster Tim Spurrier told Hawaii News Now the school board terminated him Wednesday without cause. He’s been with the school since 2011 and his last day will be June 30.
He called the school board’s actions “improper," and said it will have significant implications for the school’s future.
The new interim headmaster will be Rev. Cannon George Clifford, the interim rector at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Nativity.
Holy Nativity School has 150 students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Spurrier says 14 students have pulled out since June 1.
Hawaii News Now reached out to Clifford and has not heard back.
