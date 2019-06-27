Hawaii’s favorite artists to perform in Mana Maoli’s 3-in-1 benefit concert

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up music fans, some of Hawaii’s favorite artists will performing in Mana Maoli’s 3-in-1 benefit concert this weekend.
Now celebrating 20-years since inception, Mana Maoli is a nonprofit that spearheads the Mana Mele Project in partnership with 14 schools.
They teach their “ABCs” - Academics, Business, Culture - through music, engineering, video & communications - on campus and via real-world internships and performances.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.