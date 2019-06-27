Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants hit the picket line at HNL

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The chants of Hawaiian Airlines employees echoed outside Honolulu airport Wednesday.
Dozens of flight attendants lined the front of terminal 1 to fight for better wages and improved working conditions.
Their list of demands included pay raises, retirement benefits and keeping the protections their contract already provides.
“Hawaiian has been thriving. We’ve been doing extremely well for the past few years now, so we’d like to see that reflected in our contract. We want to see that reflected in our pay. And we want Hawaiian to start investing in their employees,” flight attendant Summer Manuma said.
Meanwhile, the company says they are working to address workers’ concerns.
“It’s difficult to put a date on it. Obviously we’re working hard and meeting regularly and I’m very optimistic we’ll continue to make progress and hopefully conclude it soon,” Hawaiian Airlines COO Jonathan Cook said.
The flight attendants have been negotiating with Hawaiian Air for over two years now.
While the airline is hoping to reach an agreement soon, these workers are saying it has already been two years too long.
