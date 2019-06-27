Forecast: Flooding still possible for Kauai, but rain easing up elsewhere

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet and unstable air mass is still persisting over Kauai County, thanks to an unseasonably strong and large area of low pressure parked northwest of the state, and a flash flood watch has been extended for Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m. Thursday. Scattered showers are expected for the rest of the island chain. Most of the showers are expected for windward areas, but the light southeast winds could result in spotty afternoon showers for leeward and interior sections.
Drier conditions should finally move in from the east as the low finally moves away late Thursday and Friday, with a normal trade wind weather pattern prevailing in time for the weekend. Humidity levels will also drop. Trade wind speeds could back off a bit Monday and Tuesday.
Surf remains quiet for Thursday, with wait high waves for some spots along east and south shores. A new long-period south-southwest swell is expected to arrive Friday night and push south shore surf above the high surf advisory threshold Saturday night into Monday.
