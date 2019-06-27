Foodie Fix: Ono2Guys Bakery dishes out its unique Korean-style treats

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you love Korean style bakeries, Ono2Guys is the place for you.
Double sausage, banana custard and anpan pastries are just some of the culinary delights that are in the cute little pink shop in Kaneohe.
Crazy loaves swirl sweet red bean and sweet potato throughout and are some of the favorites. Added bonus are the sweet and charming owners and staff.
Melissa Chang is here from Frolic Hawaii to talk more about this gem.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.