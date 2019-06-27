Drier conditions taking over the state with more high humidity

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm system northwest of the islands will maintain a rain prone weather pattern over Kauai through at least Thursday, while a mainly southeast wind flow will bring a few showers into the windward and mountain areas of the remaining islands. As the low moves away late Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern should prevail by the weekend.
Surf along all shores is expected to remain well below High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through Friday. However, a new long- period SSW swell arriving over the weekend is expected to reach HSA criteria along exposed S facing shores, with the peak of the swell expected around Sunday. Swell energy arriving from the S Pacific will continue to support some surf along S facing shores into next week.
