Drier conditions taking over the state with more high humidity

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A storm system northwest of the islands will maintain a rain prone weather pattern over Kauai through at least Thursday, while a mainly southeast wind flow will bring a few showers into the windward and mountain areas of the remaining islands. As the low moves away late Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern should prevail by the weekend.