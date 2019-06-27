‘Dog’ Chapman remembers wife who ‘fought hard’ against cancer diagnosis

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his first televised interview since the passing of his wife Beth earlier in the day, Duane Chapman thanked friends and fans from around the world on Wednesday afternoon for supporting his family during their ‘most terrible time.’
Addressing reporters and a group of paparazzi photographers who had gathered outside of his Portlock-area home, an emotional Chapman said he was still trying to find a way to cope with Beth’s passing.
“You kind of try to remember that you’re celebrating life, but right now we’re mourning the death,” the famous bounty hunter said.
Beth ― one half of the world-famous bounty hunting duo that gained fame as the stars of a reality television series on A&E ― died early Wednesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer.
“For a few years we knew this day would come,” Chapman said. “It came really unexpected, really fast. All of her clothes, her make-up, everything. We didn’t prepare.”
As it has for countless others around the world, Beth’s cancer diagnosis was fast and fierce. She underwent successful surgery for throat cancer in 2017, but was told last that her cancer had returned.
She also underwent emergency surgery in November to remove a cancerous tumor in her throat.
“The cancer gig, of course, we gotta find a cure,” 'Dog’ Chapman said Wednesday. “Because all we have now is some get lucky, but most pass away.”
Chapman says his family is planning on holding memorial services in both Hawaii and Colorado.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.