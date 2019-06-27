Chiarella named HI-FIVE Athlete of the Week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Seabury Hall graduate Alex Chiarella was named the HI-FIVE Athlete of the Week after picking up his first PGA Tour Canada victory over the weekend.
Chiarella picked up a three-under-68 at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open to earn his first Mackenzie Tour title of his career.
The Makawao native finished the tournament at 20-under, winning by just one stroke
More impressively, he used the same golf ball over the course of his tournament.
