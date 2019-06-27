Chiarella named HI-FIVE Athlete of the Week

By HNN Staff | June 27, 2019 at 1:28 PM HST - Updated June 27 at 1:40 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Seabury Hall graduate Alex Chiarella was named the HI-FIVE Athlete of the Week after picking up his first PGA Tour Canada victory over the weekend.

Chiarella picked up a three-under-68 at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open to earn his first Mackenzie Tour title of his career.

The Makawao native finished the tournament at 20-under, winning by just one stroke

More impressively, he used the same golf ball over the course of his tournament.

