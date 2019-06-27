Business Report: Maui Brewing Company set to roll out new products

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On today’s business report, Maui Brewing Company is set to roll out new products tomorrow.
The new line will include canned cocktails, ready to drink – whisky ginger, gin and tonic, and whiskey cola.
Also, Kunoa Cattle Company, having won AGW certification for its ranching and slaughter operations, is now helping its partners do the same.
Kunoa’s Bobby Farias is building a brand of local meat that is “animal welfare approved.”
