Antonio Brown visits & practices with Maui High School football team

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown paid a visit to Maui High School this week to practice and spend time with the Sabres football team.
Brown made some time while on vacation in Maui for some local players and coaches, using the school’s field and jugs machine to work out alongside the kids.
Maui High School shared a video of Brown’s visit and interaction with the Sabres football team on its Twitter account:
Next month, Brown will head off to his first NFL training camp with the Raiders after being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers,
