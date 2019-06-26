Witness in Kealoha corruption case arrested for traffic violation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A central figure in the federal government’s corruption investigation into Louis and Katherine Kealoha was arrested Tuesday for a pair of traffic violations.
A Department of Public Safety spokesperson says Gerard Puana was pulled over by state Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning for running a red light.
He was then taken into custody for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. The spokesperson said Puana posted $500 dollars bail and was released.
Gerard Puana is an uncle of Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor in Honolulu who is currently on trial in federal court.
She’s accused of conspiring with former Honolulu police officers, including her husband — the city’s former chief of police — to get Puana arrested while the two were embroiled in a family feud over finances.
