Witness in Kealoha corruption case arrested for traffic violation
Gerard Puana, a central figure to the case against the Kealohas, was arrested Tuesday for a pair of traffic violations. (Image: DPS)
By HNN Staff | June 25, 2019 at 5:20 PM HST - Updated June 25 at 5:20 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A central figure in the federal government’s corruption investigation into Louis and Katherine Kealoha was arrested Tuesday for a pair of traffic violations.

A Department of Public Safety spokesperson says Gerard Puana was pulled over by state Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday morning for running a red light.

He was then taken into custody for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. The spokesperson said Puana posted $500 dollars bail and was released.

Gerard Puana is an uncle of Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor in Honolulu who is currently on trial in federal court.

She’s accused of conspiring with former Honolulu police officers, including her husband — the city’s former chief of police — to get Puana arrested while the two were embroiled in a family feud over finances.

