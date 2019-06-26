Wahine soccer unveils 2019 season schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine soccer team will host 10 matches at the Waipio Peninsula Socer Stadium this season over their 17-match schedule for the 2019 season.
The team’s first match of the season begins on Thursday, August 22nd against USC - the first time the ‘Bows have played the Trojans since 2004.
The first and only road non-conference trip of the year will take place from September 6-10th against the likes of North Dakota State, University of North Dakota and South Dakota State.
After a nine-day hiatus break, Hawaii will return to action against two more Pac 12 opponents with Washington State slated for Thursday, September 19th, followed by UCLA on Sunday, September 22nd.
The Big West Conference opener will take place on Thursday, October 3rd against CSUN.
The final homestand will take place against Cal Poly on Thursday, October 24th and against UC Santa Barbara, Sunday, October 27th. The matchup with the Gauchos will be senior night for the ‘Bows.
