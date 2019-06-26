Thunderstorms and heavy rain continue to swamp the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An area of low pressure northwest of the islands will support a wet and unsettled weather pattern over Kauai county and Oahu through Wednesday, with locally heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms. Some areas of Maui county may see some wet weather today, while the Big Island will be mostly dry. As the low moves away Thursday and Friday, drier conditions will move in from the east, and a somewhat less humid, more seasonable trade wind weather pattern will prevail over most areas by the weekend.
Surf along all shores is expected to remain below the High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria through Friday. The current small short- period northeast swell will linger through early Wednesday before diminishing Wednesday night. Small background surf will continue along south facing shores through Friday. However, a new long- period south swell arriving late Friday night is expected to cause surf heights to reach the HSA threshold along south facing shores from Saturday night into Monday.
