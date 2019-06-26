Nikki Kehaulani Halbrook becomes newly crowned Miss Hawaii 2019.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past weekend, Nikki Kehaulani Halbrook was crowned Miss Hawaii 2019 at the Historic Hawaii Theatre; she succeeds Miss Hawaii 2018 Penelope Ng Pack. This morning Halbrook was our guest on Hawaii News Now Sunrise!
Holbrook said in our interview that she is a BYU Student who has been dreaming of this moment for a long time. She described what it was like as her name was called, told us of what her week was like as she competed against her pagent sisters and what she wants to do since she has become Miss Hawaii; she also discusses what her platform is and how she wants to connect with the community.
She not only wants to travel and visit all of the islands; she wants to travel and share her aloha and Hawaii with others.
She will also be gearing up for national competition, although date of the Miss America Pagaent has not yet been announced.
