Lawsuit alleges child abuse, cover-up at Kroc Center in Kapolei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parents of a former preschool student on Oahu have sued the Kroc Center and at least one former teacher at the institution over allegations of child neglect and physical abuse.
In a lawsuit that was filed Tuesday in Circuit Court, Joan and Mark Megna accuse a former teacher, Illana Wright, of repeatedly picking their daughter by the neck and screaming into her ear.
The alleged incidents of abuse happened over a 10-month period while the Megnas’ daughter was a student in Wright’s preschool class, the lawsuit says.
After the abuses happened, the parents allege that Kroc Center staff members failed to immediately report the incidents to state Child Protective Services officials, as required by law.
As an element of their lawsuit, the Megna family included the text of a CPS investigation which confirmed abuses had been discovered against at least seven students in Wright’s class.
A spokesman for the Kroc Center could not immediately be reached for comment.
