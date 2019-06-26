Kamehameha track-and-field athlete wins Gatorade award as top runner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A student at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama was awarded the Gatorade Hawaii Boy’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year on Monday.
Tanner Moku, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior, is now eligible to win the Gatorade National Boy’s Track & Field Athlete of the Year award later this June.
Moku won the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.54 seconds, and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 38.72 seconds, at the Hawaii state championship this past season.
Along with that, he also set a state record with 38.07 seconds in the preliminaries for 300 hurdles, along with running legs on the third place 4x100 relay and the sixth place 4x400 team.
Moku has volunteered for the Special Olympics and youth track programs going into his senior year while maintaining a 3.13 GPA.
“Tanner’s dedication to excellence and his commitment to his team are truly what set him apart,” said Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama coach JP Plencner in a statement.
“He’s had to overcome adversity [on the track] time and time again and he takes the setbacks in stride and keeps a positive attitude.”
Moku joins recent Gatorade Hawaii Boys Track & Field Athletes of the Year Rey Cadiz (2017-18, Baldwin High School), Christian Padron (2016-17, Damien Memorial School), Anthony Kahoohanohano-Davis (2015-16, Baldwin High School), Kayson Smith-Bejgrowicz (2014-15, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama) and Dylan Kane (2013-14, Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama) among the state’s list of former award winners.
