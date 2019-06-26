Kaiser unveils new MRI machine that can conduct exams in half the time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente celebrated the opening of a new state-of-the-art imaging suite in Mapunapuna today that could drastically increase the number of exams the facility does on a regular basis.
The $11.7-million, 3,700-square-foot suite contains new machines that have been designed to improve patient experiences at the Mapunapuna Medical Offices.
The company unveiled a new CT-scan system that boasts the ability to more comprehensive screens in less time than existing machines — while also reducing the level of radiation exposure to patients.
The suite also has a new MRI machine that shortens the length of a normal scan from about 45 minutes to between 15 or 20 minutes.
David Underriner, the president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Hawaii Region, says he’s very excited to add the new technology to one of their largest growing markets on the islands.
“Members will now be able to access advanced imaging technology in a quick and comfortable setting,” Underriner said in a statement. “…giving them greater choice and flexibility when it comes to where and how they receive care.”
