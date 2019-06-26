Jury delivers verdict for 3 suspects accused of attacking a Kona security guard

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The verdicts are in for three people caught on camera beating a hotel security guard in Kona last year.
A jury has found Wesley Samoa and Natisha Tautalatasi guilty of second-degree attempted murder. Lama Lauvao was found guilty of assault in the first degree.
The beating was caught on security cameras at the Kona Seaside Hotel.
Security guard John Kanui was responding to a noise complaint in the hotel’s parking lot when he was attacked.
Kanui suffered severe injuries and is reportedly recovering on the mainland.
Their sentencing is set for September 13.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.